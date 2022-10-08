JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
INBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.71. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $16,100,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Stories
