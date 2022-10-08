JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

INBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.71. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $16,100,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

