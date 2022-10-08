JMP Securities Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $39.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,432,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

