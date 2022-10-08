Joanne Curley Sells 988 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $21,380.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10.
- On Friday, August 19th, Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $132,652.80.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $16,608.28.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:VERA opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $37.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
