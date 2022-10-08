JoinCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (JOIN)

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. JoinCoin has a total market capitalization of $340,768.52 and approximately $15,606.00 worth of JoinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JoinCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JoinCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2022. JoinCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,655,280 tokens. The Reddit community for JoinCoin is https://reddit.com/r/joincoincommunity/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JoinCoin’s official website is joincoin.io. JoinCoin’s official Twitter account is @joincoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JoinCoin (JOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JoinCoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JoinCoin is 0.00015607 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $607.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joincoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JoinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JoinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JoinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

