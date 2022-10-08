Jones DAO (JONES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,765.00

Jones DAO (JONES) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Jones DAO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jones DAO has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jones DAO has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $214,765.00 worth of Jones DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jones DAO

Jones DAO launched on January 31st, 2022. Jones DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jones DAO is jonesdao.io/sale. Jones DAO’s official Twitter account is @daojonesoptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jones DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jones DAO (JONES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Jones DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jones DAO is 1.08344401 USD and is down -9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $234,551.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jonesdao.io/sale.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jones DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jones DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jones DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

