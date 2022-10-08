Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,158,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

