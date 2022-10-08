Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,158,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.