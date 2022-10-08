JPEG’d Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (JPEG)

JPEG’d (JPEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. JPEG’d has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $458,621.00 worth of JPEG’d was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JPEG’d has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One JPEG’d token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JPEG’d Profile

JPEG’d was first traded on November 9th, 2021. JPEG’d’s total supply is 69,420,000,000 tokens. The official message board for JPEG’d is medium.com/@jpegd. JPEG’d’s official Twitter account is @jpegd_69. JPEG’d’s official website is jpegd.io.

JPEG’d Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPEG’d (JPEG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JPEG’d has a current supply of 69,420,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JPEG’d is 0.00063167 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $922,287.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpegd.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPEG’d directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPEG’d should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JPEG’d using one of the exchanges listed above.

