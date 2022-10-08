JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €14.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.37) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.08.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.