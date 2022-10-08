JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €21.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TLGHY stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

