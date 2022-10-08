JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Target Price to €23.10

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 2.3 %

JRONY opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

