JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to €45.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

