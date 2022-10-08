JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €92.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPRF. Societe Generale cut Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

