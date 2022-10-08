JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
