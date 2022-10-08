JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNLMY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of DNLMY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

