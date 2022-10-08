JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

