Julie Papanek Grant Sells 5,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,221.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65.
- On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DAWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
