Julie Papanek Grant Sells 5,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,221.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65.

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.