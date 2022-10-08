JumpToken Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (JMPT)

JumpToken (JMPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. JumpToken has a market cap of $5.27 million and $59,146.00 worth of JumpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JumpToken has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One JumpToken token can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00014856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JumpToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JumpToken Token Profile

JumpToken’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. JumpToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,820,000 tokens. JumpToken’s official Twitter account is @jumptask_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. JumpToken’s official website is www.jumptask.io.

JumpToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JumpToken (JMPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JumpToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JumpToken is 2.8762291 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $42,389.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jumptask.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JumpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JumpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JumpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JumpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JumpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.