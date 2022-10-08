JUNO Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00019283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $230.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 61,268,341 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “JUNO (JUNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. JUNO has a current supply of 70,424,332 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUNO is 3.83810549 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $711,666.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://junochain.com/.”

