Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JFHHF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

