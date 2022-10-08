JustCarbon Removal (JCR) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

JustCarbon Removal (JCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, JustCarbon Removal has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. JustCarbon Removal has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $127,823.00 worth of JustCarbon Removal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustCarbon Removal token can now be bought for approximately $22.50 or 0.00115790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JustCarbon Removal Profile

JustCarbon Removal’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. JustCarbon Removal’s total supply is 49,995 tokens. JustCarbon Removal’s official website is www.justcarbon.com. JustCarbon Removal’s official Twitter account is @justcarboncom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JustCarbon Removal Token Trading

JustCarbon Removal (JCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JustCarbon Removal has a current supply of 49,995 with 0 in circulation.

