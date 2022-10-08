KAINET (KAINET) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

KAINET (KAINET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, KAINET has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. KAINET has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $41,199.00 worth of KAINET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAINET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KAINET Token Profile

KAINET’s launch date was October 11th, 2021. KAINET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,939,007 tokens. KAINET’s official website is www.kainet.world. KAINET’s official Twitter account is @kainet_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KAINET is https://reddit.com/r/kainet. The official message board for KAINET is www.kainet.world/news.

Buying and Selling KAINET

According to CryptoCompare, “KAINET (KAINET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAINET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KAINET is 0.00439155 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $42,284.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kainet.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAINET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAINET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAINET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

