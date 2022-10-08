Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $119.31.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -789.74%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $90,088. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

