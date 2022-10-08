Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Kaizen Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaizen Finance has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $233,089.00 worth of Kaizen Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaizen Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kaizen Finance Token Profile

Kaizen Finance’s genesis date was April 21st, 2022. Kaizen Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kaizen Finance is kaizen.finance. Kaizen Finance’s official Twitter account is @kaizen_finance. Kaizen Finance’s official message board is kaizenfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Finance (KZEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kaizen Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Finance is 0.04069711 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $169,833.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kaizen.finance.”

