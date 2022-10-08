Kalissa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $224,550.00 (KALI)

Kalissa (KALI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Kalissa has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalissa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Kalissa has a total market cap of $315,634.58 and $224,550.00 worth of Kalissa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kalissa Profile

Kalissa launched on November 23rd, 2021. Kalissa’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kalissa is kalissa.io. Kalissa’s official Twitter account is @kalissaparis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kalissa is medium.com/@kalissa/what-is-kalissa-and-why-is-it-different-ea522e2c20ac. The Reddit community for Kalissa is https://reddit.com/r/kalissa-nft.

Kalissa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalissa (KALI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kalissa has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kalissa is 0.00726242 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $212,230.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalissa.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalissa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalissa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalissa using one of the exchanges listed above.

