KALM (KALM) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million

KALM (KALM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One KALM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KALM has a market cap of $3.18 million and $24,118.00 worth of KALM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KALM has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KALM Token Profile

KALM’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. KALM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 tokens. KALM’s official website is kalmy.app. The official message board for KALM is blog.kalmar.io. KALM’s official Twitter account is @kalmyapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KALM

According to CryptoCompare, “KALM (KALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KALM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,674,845.4 in circulation. The last known price of KALM is 0.54965704 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,810.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalmy.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KALM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KALM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KALM using one of the exchanges listed above.

