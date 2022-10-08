Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Kape Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.97. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The stock has a market cap of £906.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

