Karmaverse (KNOT) Price Hits $0.0760 on Top Exchanges

Karmaverse (KNOT) traded up 76.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Karmaverse has traded 103.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karmaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Karmaverse has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $637,981.00 worth of Karmaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Karmaverse Token Profile

Karmaverse’s launch date was March 8th, 2022. Karmaverse’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Karmaverse is medium.com/@karmaverse.io. Karmaverse’s official Twitter account is @karmaverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karmaverse’s official website is karmaverse.io.

Buying and Selling Karmaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Karmaverse (KNOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Karmaverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Karmaverse is 0.07669159 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,722.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://karmaverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karmaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karmaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

