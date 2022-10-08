Kasta Price Tops $0.0550 on Exchanges (KASTA)

Kasta (KASTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Kasta token can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kasta has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Kasta has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $580,374.00 worth of Kasta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kasta Token Profile

Kasta was first traded on January 5th, 2022. Kasta’s total supply is 1,499,457,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,831,363 tokens. The official website for Kasta is www.kasta.io. Kasta’s official message board is medium.com/@kasta_app. Kasta’s official Twitter account is @kasta_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kasta

According to CryptoCompare, “Kasta (KASTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Kasta has a current supply of 1,499,457,592 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kasta is 0.05430798 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $656,561.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kasta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kasta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kasta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kasta using one of the exchanges listed above.

