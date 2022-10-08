Katana Inu (KATA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.95 Million

Katana Inu (KATA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Katana Inu has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Katana Inu has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $564,385.00 worth of Katana Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katana Inu token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Katana Inu launched on December 23rd, 2021. Katana Inu’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,656,250,000 tokens. Katana Inu’s official Twitter account is @katanainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Katana Inu is https://reddit.com/r/katanainu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katana Inu is katanainu.com. The official message board for Katana Inu is medium.com/@katanainu/katana-inu-a-great-play2earn-battle-royale-pc-game-with-nft-marketplace-on-layer-2-a56f9bbcce79.

According to CryptoCompare, “Katana Inu (KATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Katana Inu has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Katana Inu is 0.00021798 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $537,370.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://katanainu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katana Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katana Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katana Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

