KBC Group NV Buys 25,863 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $362.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

