KBC Group NV Buys 500,492 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE IPG opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.