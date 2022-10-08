KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 84,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 179.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $81.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

