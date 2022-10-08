KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.14.

CME Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.33 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

