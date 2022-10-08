KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 288,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PKG opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

