KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 903.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 152,977 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $77.25 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $74.52 and a 12 month high of $174.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

