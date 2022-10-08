KBC Group NV Has $165.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.