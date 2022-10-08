KBC Group NV Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

