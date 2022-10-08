KBC Group NV Has $19.92 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

