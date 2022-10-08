KBC Group NV Has $21.80 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

