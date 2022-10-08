KBC Group NV Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 308,539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Target were worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average is $177.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

