KBC Group NV Has $24.34 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

