KBC Group NV Has $24.81 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

