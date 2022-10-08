KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.83 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

