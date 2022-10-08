KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,795 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

