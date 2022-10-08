KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in State Street were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Shares of STT stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

