KBC Group NV Purchases 251,015 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,015 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of PDD opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $104.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

