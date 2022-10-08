KBC Group NV Purchases 796,258 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,258 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,083,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,676 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $103,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.