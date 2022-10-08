KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $503.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

