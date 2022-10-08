KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,388,000 after buying an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,412,000 after buying an additional 221,002 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $10,077,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

