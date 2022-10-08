KBC Group NV Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $77.02 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

